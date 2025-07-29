Lenny Kravitz is bringing fresh energy and his legendary sound back to Las Vegas for five electrifying nights. After packing the house last fall, the rock icon returns for a residency that promises to be louder and more powerful than ever.

Lenny Kravitz is back in Vegas for round two, turning up the heat with his “blue electric light” residency.

Lenny Kravitz: “We’re ready to bring the energy, to bring the celebration of life, to amplify love. The concerts are all about this feeling of unity and celebrating each other, accepting each other, celebrating life, having no division between the stage and the audience, and this music belongs to all who have taken it into their lives.”

Five nights. One iconic stage.

Starting August 1, at Dolby Live at Park MGM, and yes, it’s going to rock.

Lenny Kravitz: “It’s all about the exchange of energy, you know. I give, they give, I give more, they give more. It becomes this sort of snowball effect, you know, until we’re all just in this place. It’s a beautiful high.”

He’s going to be bringing the new tunes! Fans will get to hear tracks from his new album, “Blue Electric Light,” as well as the oldies.

Lenny Kravitz: “I like to play everything. I really do. I really do, but the new music has been going over really well. I think it’s a real gift when you have new music and the audience is experiencing it as they do the songs that they’ve grown up with.”

And don’t expect him to slow down anytime soon. Lenny’s just getting started with full power and full passion.

Lenny Kravitz: “I’m working on the next album right now. It’s almost finished. That will come out next year. My plan for the next five years is to not take any breaks. You know, usually there’s three years, four years between albums. That’s not going to happen. I’m just going to keep rolling.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Lenny Kravitz: Blue Electric Light Las Vegas

August 1, 2, 6, 8 & 9

Doors 7:00 PM, Event: 8:00 PM

3770 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109.

Website



