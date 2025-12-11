Let’s get ready to rock! Fraggle Rock, that is. The beloved Jim Henson characters are back with a new holiday special, and Miami’s own Lele Pons is joining in on the fun!

Lele Pons: “So you are a…”

Fraggle Rock: “Fraggle!”

Lele Pons: “Fraggle.”

Fraggle Rock: “Fraggle.”

Lele Pons: “Fraggle.”

Fraggle Rock: “Fraaaagle.”

Lele Pons: “Fraggle.”

Fraggle Rock: “Yeah!”

Lele Pons: “I like saying that. It’s fun to say.”

Fraggle. Fraggle. Fraggle.

Lele’s is right, that is fun to say! The social media superstar and singer is lending her voice and her wisdom to Gobo in “The First Snow of Fraggle Rock.”

She’s helping him find an inspo for his annual holiday song.

Deco caught up with Lele earlier to talk about the special and ask her about what signature Miami things she’d think would be fun to introduce to the Fraggle Rock world.

“LIV and jet-skis and boats. That’d be sick. Or a Bad Bunny concert. That’s super insane. They’d be like, Why is everybody acting so weird? What is that drink that they’re drinking? Nothing! It’s just water.”

We do love water, among other things, here in SoFlo.

“The First Snow of Fraggle Rock” is now streaming on Apple TV+.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.