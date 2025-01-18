When business gets messy, it’s time to call in the family. They’re not afraid to get their hands a little dirty. Here’s a look at “The Family Business: New Orleans.”

Lela Rochon wants everyone to mind their business, not hers.

Lela plays big Shirley Duncan, head of the Duncan family, in the new BET+ show “The Family Business: New Orleans”.

Lela Rochon: “She’s strong, I think she’s powerful, I think you don’t mess with her, and she’s just a gun-toting woman from the South.”

Things get crazy when a rival crime boss tries to take over the Duncans’ casino, Midnight Blues.

Lela Rochon: “Some things pop off where, you know, she’s gotta call on her criminal family to help her out.”

Well, it’s a good thing Lela has Yvette Nicole Brown to watch her back, because that’s what family does.

Yvette Nicole Brown: “Monique is kind of the comedic relief at times on the show, but she’s also the muscle for Big Shirley when need be, the alibi when need be, and she’s a vault for all of Big Shirley’s secrets.”

Now, even though Lela’s not into playing games on the show, she does like to try her luck at the tables.

Lela Rochon: “I gamble, I do. I am very good at blackjack. That’s my game, and I love to go to Vegas.”

And you, Yvette?

Yvette Nicole Brown: “Teach me your ways. I am a slot machine person. I got a $20-$50 limit depending on how my life is going at the time, and when I win my $20 or $50 back, I get out, and if I lose it, I’m gone.”

With all this talk about family, we wanted to know who the stars depend on when there’s trouble.

Lela Rochon: “I have my big sister, Vanessa Bell Calloway, and, you know, Holly Robinson Peete, Tina Knowles, Vivica Fox. I have like a little crew.”

Yvette Nicole Brown: “I have a few. I have four friends from high school that I’m still friends with.”

“The Family Business: New Orleans” starts streaming next Thursday on BET+.

