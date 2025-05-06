Lego’s living up to its tagline, ‘Play Is Your Superpower’ because the toy brand is partnering up with the horse power of Formula One.

Both made history at the Miami Grand Prix this past weekend and unveiled 10 life-sized car replicas made completely out of Lego blocks.

The drivable F1 vehicles took nearly 400,000 bricks of Legos to make — and go 20 kilometers an hour, which in America, means 12.43 miles an hour.

“The Lego Big Build Cars” is an ongoing partnership and will go on a global tour after leaving the 305.

