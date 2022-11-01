Pirate ships were made out of wood back in the day, but the ones on Fox’s “LEGO Masters” are made out of, you guessed it, LEGOs! The latest episode of the third season will have the losers walking the plank.

Metaphorically, we hope!

Will Arnett: “Arrrrr you ready?”

Fox’s “LEGO Masters” is keeping the creativity ship sailing with teams creating pirate ships and a story to go along with it.

“LEGO Masters” contestant: “The panic is real.”

Eight hours might seem like a long time, but turns out it’s the shortest time to complete the challenge this season.

Host Will Arnett learned his role is to steer the contestants in the right direction.

Will Arnett: “When I show up, and we’re on set, and they’re building stuff, and they’re talking to me about their builds, for me to sort of maybe say, ‘Hey, look. I know from experience, Jamie likes this, Amy likes this. Keep that in mind. I know you know this, so don’t… and, and you’re the experts, not me. But don’t lose sight of A, B and C.'”

But also, he has to cheer them on and entertain them during those stressful moments.

Will Arnett: “And also the role of just kind of a total clown who just gets to kind of run around and act like a clown.”

Will can’t seem to escape from the LEGOs, even at home.

Will Arnett: “Because I’m around LEGO in my work time, I don’t build in my downtime, but my kids build a lot, and there’s a constant flow of bricks.”

And, no, the kids don’t have him host at home.

Will Arnett: “There’s a lot of cleaning up going on, not on their part.”

Well, at least he doesn’t have to clean up on TV.

