Miami is the Magic City for a reason.

So you gotta be pretty special to get a key to our city.

R&B group New Edition totally fits that bill and tonight they’re telling us why SoFlo feels like home.

They got the songs, they got the moves and now…

City of Miami Chairwoman Christine King: “We wanted to give you the keys to our city.”

Legendary R&B group New Edition has both the keys to our heart and to the Magic City!

Ricky Bell: “Miami is at the top of the list when it comes to our favorite cities to perform in, even just to visit a lot of times, so this is a real honor for us. Like Mike said, we don’t take it lightly.”

The guys were honored Monday afternoon at the lyric theater in Overtown, and they’re feeling right at home.

Ralph Tresvant: “The people here have always embraced us in a way that, you know, it just felt home. It felt like New Edition was a part of the city.”

New Edition has been entertaining fans with their smooth sounds for almost 40 years.

Micheal Bivins: “We’ve never been a group that didn’t wanna show up. We always wanted to show up, and what we do is, we hold each other down.”

So, you best believe this calls for a celebration.

Johnny Gil: “We’re grateful. We’re present. We’re in the moment, and we just wanna take it all in.”

Ronnie DeVoe: “We’re on the beach right after this, as a matter of fact. All except for Johnny, cause he needs to go back to bed.”

And as for what’s next for the guys…

Ronnie DeVoe: “We made a commitment to making sure we stuck together at least through our 40th anniversary, which is next year, 2023, so tastefully we’re gonna do some things in anticipation of a residency.”

