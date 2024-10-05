Hold onto your leather jackets, rock fans. Mötley Crüe is revving up for their Las Vegas residency.

This legendary band is diving headfirst into Sin City for shows that’ll remind you of when you liked guys with spiky hair and circulation-stopping tight pants.

Vince Neil: “Who’s alive tonight?”

Mötley Crüe is heading back to Sin City next spring for its “The Las Vegas Residency.”

If you’re expecting the show to look like concerts they’ve done in the past, the band’s bass guitarist, Nikki Sixx, says think again.

Nikki Sixx: “We’re, like, being kind of inspired by the intimacy, and we’re just, like, in the early design phases. A lot of times, I see Vegas residencies, and it looks exactly like what the band was doing on an arena tour. And I totally get that.”

But that’s not their style.

Nikki Sixx: “We’re trying to rethink what that looks like, because that may lead us into the next phase of stuff that we do later in 2025, if we go back out in stadiums or arenas again. So, this whole creative process of going to one place is always exciting for us now.”

The band plans on delivering the hits and more.

Nikki Sixx: “We have to look at, make sure that, you know, we’re giving the fans exactly what they want — those songs are great — but also listening to the fans. They’re looking for some deeper tracks, some B tracks, maybe reimagined tracks would be fun for us.”

A portion of the proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to support homeless youth in Nevada.

Nikki Sixx: “We want to do a lot of stuff to help at-risk youth in the Las Vegas area, and that’s part of the Mötley Crüe Giveback Initiative. So we’ve got Covenant House in California. We’ve got the Vegas residency as an opportunity to help these kids in Las Vegas. And then, when we get back into arenas and stadiums, we can use that initiative to maybe go to something global.”

The legendary rockers also dropped their EP “Cancelled” on Friday. It’s their first new music release in five years.

Vince Neil (singing): “I will not back down.”

For more deets on “Mötley Crüe: The Las Vegas Residency,” click here.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.