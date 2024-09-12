If you dare, Universal Studios Hollywood’s Halloween Horror Nights is open for business, and legendary rock star Slash is psyched, because he composed music for one of the monster-filled houses. He is Mr. Slashy. He’s telling us all about that and his love for Halloween.

Legendary Grammy-winning guitarist Slash is scaring up some monster tunes for Universal Studios Hollywood Halloween Horror Nights.

Slash: “I’ve always loved witches and Dracula and goblins and Frankenstein and hunchbacks and creatures and all that, so the first time that I came to Halloween Horror Nights, it blew my mind. This is a great little outlet for me for something, just a fun little project that I get to do every year.”

You can catch his tunes at the “Universal Monsters: Eternal Bloodlines” experience, and if you’re a big fan of his sound, you can grab a limited edition 11-song vinyl with his compositions from the last six years.

Slash: “Halloween has always been big for me, even when I lived in England. I was so excited. I was like a little kid. I was making, like, audible happy noises, and I saw the Sabbath maze, and ever since then, I got in touch with John Murdy, who puts on this whole thing, and I’ve been doing it ever since with him, and so he sends me a script every year, and we usually do the Universal Monsters stuff.”

Now Slash is really into Halloween, but he’s an even bigger fan of seeing folks dressed up as him for the occasion.

Slash: “It’s silly, but that’s actually one of the coolest things. Like, some people love to be seen on TV or recognized for this, recognized, but being sort of immortalized in an animated kind of way, or as a Halloween costume, to me is the most gratifying, sort of fun way to be remembered, you know, or recognized. So I love it, you know. That’s cool. Except it can be awkward. I’ve been to a couple Halloween parties when I was already there, when I walked in, you know, I walked in at one point to a party, a few years ago, and Axl and Slash were both there.”

So did you stay with them?

Slash: “I did. I actually hung out with them for a little bit.”

Now that’s ghoul.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.