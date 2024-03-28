MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Things are shaking up on Miami Beach!

That’s right, a new milkshake bar is now in the 305. It’s called Legendairy, and their milkshake is bringing everyone to the yard, not just the boys.

Are you in the mood for something sweet? Don’t be silly! Of course you are.

Which is why you need to get to the all-new Legendairy milkshake bar in Miami Beach.

Christina Barnett: “Legendairy Milkshake Bar is a fast-casual ice cream and milkshake experience.”

She is not joking when she says it’s an experience, because these are not your ordinary sweet beverages.

Christina Barnett: “We take these incredible milkshakes, and we top them with these crazy desert toppings, like cheesecakes and brownies and all kinds of amazing desserts.”

Now with three locations in the U.S., Legendairy says it was only fair to bring its talents to SoFlo.

Christina Barnett: “For Miami Beach, we wanted to have a location that was catering to the tourists, but also, I wanted to have a location where the locals could feel welcomed to come here and have milkshakes.”

The word of this is already spreading.

Lea Stevenson: “So I was actually scrolling on TikTok, trying to find a sweet treat, like, you know locally, because I’m here on vacation. Their shakes look absolutely insane, and I was like, ‘I got to check that out.'”

So, what’s first on the menu?

Christina Barnett: “One of our most popular milkshakes amongst all three of the locations is our Oreo Galoreo.”

This delicious treat is a cookies-and-cream-based milkshake topped with crushed Oreo and marshmallow cream.

Christina Barnett: “I think people really love it because they are just comfortable with Oreos and cookies.”

People seem to also love this monstrosity of a treat. Feast your eyes on “The Bananas Foster.”

Legendairy customer: “Like a kid in the candy store.”

Think banana split, but slightly better. First, you drizzle caramel, then add brown sugar before finally setting the banana ablaze, and voilà. Banana goodness!

Legendairy customer: “Mmm, delicious.”

The Milkshake Bar is also offering up something special for the locals.

Christina Barnett: “Here in Miami Beach, we actually have a Miami exclusive shake. It’s called ‘Mermaid in Miami.'”

FOR MORE INFO:

The Legendairy Milkshake Bar

1688 Jefferson Ave.

Miami Beach, FL 33139

legendairymilkshakebar.com



Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.