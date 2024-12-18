What if your gym wasn’t just a place to work out, but also a place to hang out and get pressing things done? One Miami spot is making fitness and convenience a priority.

Imagine a gym where you can catch up on deadlines at work, get a fresh cut and have an amazing workout — all in one visit. Well, imagine no more, because that’s the magic of Legacy.

No pain, no gain? Don’t believe it! Because at Legacy Gym, the gains come with a lot less pain.

This isn’t your ordinary gym. No, no, no. The state-of-the-art facility has luxury perks that go way beyond the weight rack.

Manning Sumner: “I wanted to provide an environment that keeps people here, and they can do everything.”

By everything, he means your daily chores. Too busy to schedule your barber appointment and work out? No worries!

Manning Sumner: “Doing personal training for as long as I have, I’ve always had people ask me, ‘Can I bring my barber?’ Or they’ll cancel the personal training session because they have to get their hair done. So I was like, ‘What if we provided a space?'”

You don’t even have to leave the building.

Manning Sumner: “Convenience is the key to fitness. If it’s not convenient, you are probably not going to do it, so providing ways for people to get more done when they go to the gym, so they are not saying, ‘I can’t go to the gym. I don’t have enough time.'”

This place also offers a quiet location to get your work done.

Manning Sumner: “We call it the quiet lounge, because it was specifically done to suppress the noise because, obviously, a gym is a little loud, or you can even go on top, where there is a mezzanine, if you want to be a part of the elements.”

Working out is obviously the basis of a gym, and to make sure you’re always in the game, Legacy has an on-site physical therapist ready.

Manning Sumner: “We have a beautiful force physical therapy space. They are absolutely phenomenal at what they do.”

But if looking younger is what you’re after, you have to try the sauna and cold plunge tub.

Manning Sumner: “Longevity and anti-aging is a real big thing right now, and cold plunging and sauna have been known to give phenomenal results.”

But be warned: This tub is not for the weak.

Manning Sumner: “The cold plunge is brutal. It’s very, very cold.”

These very lux amenities aren’t the only reason guests frequent this gym.

Ricky Gutierrez: “It’s all about the community. We are a family over here. Everyone knows your name; it’s like your home away from home.”

Manning Sumner: “So we just opened, so we really want y’all to come and try it out, and it’s free to try out for your first visit, and we’d love to see you.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Legacy Gym

2243 N Miami Ave., Suite 110

Miami, FL 33127

305-799-0850

legacyfit.com/wynwood

