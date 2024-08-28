Looking for a new horror movie on Netflix? I’m not, because you know I can’t stand scary things. But I know a lot of you love them!

We know one scary movie where Andra Day stars as a struggling mother, whose children are affected by an unseen evil. Ooo!!

We see Deco’s Alex Miranda. Who’s more evil the hungrier he gets. Are you hangry?

Girls, I’m hungry for human flesh. Just kidding, I’m not that hungry but maybe in a few hours. Back to the movie.

Hey, anyone can tell you to go to hell. But the people in “The Deliverance” can tell you and even give the address.

Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor (as Rev Bernice James): “Remember, before we get started whatever it says to you, do not listen to it. It will play on your heart, it will play on your mind.”

They say possession is nine-tenths of the law.

Glenn Close (as Alberta): “Chantay, what happened?”

Demi Singleton (as Chantay): “I woke up on the floor.”

But the folks in “The Deliverance” want no part of that. The Netflix thriller follows a family who’s being terrorized by an evil presence.

Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor (as Rev Bernice James): “And one of those demons has found its way into your baby. And through him, it’s possessing the other two.”

Andra Day is the mom trying to keep her kids out of harm’s way.

Andra Day: “There were some issues in my own life that I had to kind of drudge up and resolve in order to lend them to the character or she would not have been full. And then it was just me and Lee talking through everything about Ebony. Where she’s from her history, the dynamic between her and her mother, you know, trying to save these kids.”

Director Lee Daniels had nothing but praise for the actors who played the ones possessed by the demons.

Lee Daniels: “All three of them were just spectacular and –.”

Andra Day: “Demi.”

Lee Daniels: “Demi, it’s just yeah, all three were spectacular to work with. And I’m looking forward to working with them all again.”

Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor (as Rev Bernice James): “And see right now you’re weak but we about to make you strong.”

Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor is the only one who can get rid of the demonic spirits and says the film isn’t just about being possessed, it’s also about a woman getting rid of her demons.

Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor: “Ebony is a woman who is going through trauma even before the demons come in the room. You know her feeling like she’s failing as a mother, her dealing with her addictions, you know, the problems that she’s having with her children and you get to know that part of her.”

Glenn Close also stars in the movie as Andra’s mom.

“The Deliverance” hits Netflix, Friday, Sept. 3.

