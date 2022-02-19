Some neighbors are the worst, and one tiny town in Texas has to deal with a real weirdo down the block: Leatherface! In the new “Texas Chainsaw Massacre,” he’s more gruesome than ever. Maybe he’s born with it; maybe it’s human flesh.

Oh, look, a beautiful field of flowers. How lovely.

Cue the mayhem. Oh, no!

Leatherface is back in Netflix’s “Texas Chainsaw Massacre.”

It’s a direct sequel to the original, but now follows influencers who move to a small Texas town. One notable resident: Leatherface.

But, seriously, they were asking for it.

Stars Elsie Fisher and Sarah Yarkin have thoughts on why we still can’t get the 1974 version out of our nightmares.

Sarah Yarkin: “There’s something that is so psychologically disturbing about the original movie.”

Elsie Fisher: “I think he has kind of ascended into, you know, bogeyman territory, where he’s like, there can be different incarnations of him, but they all kind of share the same elements.”

Sally Hardesty, the only surviving character of the OG movie, returns … but expect a new direction for the rest.

Sarah Yarkin: “They’re like, OK, what else can we bring in 2020 or 2022? Who’s the real villain? Is it these millennials? Is it Leatherface? Is it both? And kind of playing with that.”

Shooting a massacre can get, uh, ugly. so it’s good they shared some laughs.

Sarah Yarkin: “I know there were nights Elsie and I were, I would say, both going crazy and keeping each other company doing terrible bits and jokes, and then going back under the rain machine and crying hysterically together. “

And, with other slasher flick villains returning, the girls wonder, what about a romantic spinoff?

Elsie Fisher: “Maybe Michael Myers and Leatherface. ‘Oh my God, you’re just like me! You’re just like me!'”

Sarah Yarkin: “I’ve been watching a lot of rom-coms recently. I’m just in a state, and like, I love that love story, like, they like, see each other in each other.”

Yeah … cute, Sarah.

“Texas Chainsaw Massacre” is now streaming on Netflix.

