Great dancers are great because they have passion and fire … but also because they have great teachers.

So, if you’re itching to learn, or want to just dance, the InterContinental Miami is saying, “Keep calm and just salsa on.”

What would be life without a little salsa?

For one, you wouldn’t be able to get twirled around by your partner.

But if you have two left feet and want to move like a pro, the InterContinental Miami is saying “no problemo,” thanks to Salsa Night.

Arminio Rivero, General Manager, InterContinental Miami: “Salsa Night is great because you really feel like you are north of Havana, Cuba. If you don’t know how to dance salsa, you’re going to have the best instructors on site.”

Salsa lovers will teach you some foot action every first Friday of every month.

Arminio Rivero: “We want to do it perfectly for you — with the right ambiance, the right vibe — and the best part of it, is that in order to do it right, it needs to be with live music, and we’re going to have DJs all night long. So you have the full package.”

To dance salsa, you need room to spin, dip and turn.

Arminio Rivero: “From the moment you arrive, the people are going to be waiting for you and guiding you to the best ballroom at the hotel. We started in the little ballroom, and now we moved to the biggest one in the entire hotel. We can hold up to 2,000 people.”

And to satisfy your hunger to dance the night away, you need something to drink and eat.

Arminio Rivero: “We have all specialty drinks, and they start at $10. We’re going to have food to cater you, and especially for the event, you’re going to have a variety with a nice menu.”

So spice up your night and dance like no one’s watching.

Grab your dancing shoes and $15, and enjoy Salsa Night at the InterContinental from 9 p.m until 2 a.m. every first Friday of the month.

FOR MORE INFO:

InterContinental Miami- an IHG Hotel

100 Chopin Plaza

Miami, FL 33131

305- 577-1000

icmiamihotel





