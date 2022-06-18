Around the Deco Drive offices, we like to say, “You can if you sink you can.” But we only like to say that when we’re doing a story on synchronized swimming.

Well, spank my booty and dip me in hot butter. Tonight we’re doing a story on synchronized swimming. Now, if we go back to the story on butter … roll it, guys.

Their talent is good enough for Beyoncé, Ariana Grande and Amazon Prime’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

Noelis Orochena: “Aqualillies is known as the world’s most glamorous synchronized swimming company.”

Grab your bathing suit and swim caps. (Does anybody still wear those?) The bathing beauties want you to make a splash at their pop-up class inside the Boulan South Beach hotel.

Noelis Orochena: “This fitness class is actually brand-new for Florida. Basically, we want to give the opportunity for the public to learn a little bit of the basic skills.”

Now, this water dancing ain’t for the faint-hearted.

Noelis Orochena: “They’re gonna get a lot of cardio in, such as back tucks, egg beater, ballet legs, different things like that.”

But all that hard work does pay off.

Noelis Orochena: “The fun thing about it is, at the end, we get to put all of our new skills together in a routine.”

And if that doesn’t convince you, maybe this will.

Noelis Orochena: “You get to experience the beautiful summer weather, and a good workout to music, and you can basically join in with your friends and have a lot of fun while getting some exercise in.”

Classes start June 18. and are open to anyone 18 and older, no experience needed.

To register for Aqualillies, click here.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.