Viva Las Vegas — Marc Anthony style! The Latin legend is heading to Sin City for a once-in-a-lifetime residency. Marc chatted with Deco to talk all about it. So gear up for all the hits, hips, and big salsa energy.

Marc Anthony always equals a serious dose of salsa.

Marc Anthony: “Oh, you think so, oh you think so, I’m just kidding. Oh, you know so.”

The superstar is checking off his bucket list and hitting Fontainebleau’s BleauLive Theater with his very first residency — “Vegas… My Way!”

Marc Anthony: “The difference between Vegas and anything I’ve ever done is this is a show I’ve never done in my life. I’m singing songs I haven’t been able to perform live ever. Whether it’s the duets or a combination of the English songs, the Pitbull songs.”

Marc Anthony: “I want everybody to understand that if you’re there that night, I’m gonna enjoy just as much as you are because it’s so fresh. This is bucket list stuff.”

And that means big energy, big emotions, and Marc’s classics with a sprinkle of some new hits.

Marc Anthony: “It’s going to be an intimate night of songs you absolutely love, that I love as well. That has been number one. It’ll change every night. It’s just going to be a celebration of music. Fun intimate, you know Vegas the way I would do it.”

And fans can always expect the heat from the “King of Salsa.”

Marc Anthony: “Well, the fire is within me. I don’t do the whole dancer thing. I have the stadium show, I have the arena show, and what Vegas gives you the opportunity to be consistent. You have one production, the best lights, the best sounds, the best production. The best everything.”

Marc Anthony’s Sin City run starts February 13, and pre-sale tickets will be up for grabs starting tomorrow.

FOR MORE INFO:

Marc Anthony – Vegas… My Way!

Several Dates beginning Feb. 13.

Fontainebleau BleauLive Theater

2777 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109

Tour Information

