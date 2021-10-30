Restaurants in South Florida are a melting pot of flavors, and our stomachs get to benefit from it. For the next two weeks, you’re gonna want to eat out, because Latin Restaurant Weeks is back for the second year in a row.

Aymara Lucero, Latin Restaurant Weeks: “For Latin Restaurant Weeks, we are highlighting and supporting Latin-owned food businesses.”

Mark your calendar. Nov. 1 through the 15th, there will be yummy meal deals all over Miami-Dade.

Aymara Lucero: “The restaurants that are participating are going to create a special three-course menu or a special dish. You’ll be able to try something that you might not be able to try any other time of the year.”

Even the Miami Dolphins are getting in on the fun.

Paola Argueta, Corporate Communications Coordinator, Miami Dolphins: “It’s important for the Miami Dolphins to be part of Latin Restaurant Weeks because of the culture and diversity that exist here in Miami.”

If you have a ticket to see the Fins take on the Texans next weekend, check out Latin Restaurant Weeks’ celebrations inside and outside the stadium.

Paola Argueta: “We are going to be doing a game day tailgate. We’re going to be having a couple of food truck vendors.”

And, for Fins fanatics who have seats in the 72 Club…

Paola Argueta: “The Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium’s executive chef is Dayanny De La Cruz — she’s actually of Dominican descent — she’s creating a Dominican-themed menu for members of the 72 Club.”

La Santa Taqueria Mexican in Miami is on board — dishing out tasty treats.

Chef Omar Montero, La Santa Taqueria: “We are making a very special taco. The name is Taco de Costilla de Res. Basically, it’s a ribeye taco seared with Mexican cheeses.”

This unique taco is a special for the next two weeks. It’s served open-faced, and the steak is bone-in. Grab a knife and dig in.

Jose Estrada, diner: “It was a great mix with the cheese and with the ribeye.”

Jaguar Restaurant in Coconut Grove is known for its Latin dishes. For the next couple of weeks, they’re serving up something delish.

Andres Kerbele, Jaguar Restaurant: “Its a prix fixe menu with three courses. The first course is black market ceviche. The main course is a churrasco salteado, and for dessert is a flan de queso.”

For $35, it’s a meat lover’s dream.

Andres Kerbele: “Churrasco is not usually on our menu, and we are offering it as a special dish. It’s hard seared tips of churrasco steak with julienned red onions, diced tomatoes, diced fried potatoes, a fried quail egg on top over a bed of rice “

Hannah Sadowsky, diner: “All three courses exceeded my expectations.”

There are more than 30 restaurants taking part in Latin Restaurant Weeks.

