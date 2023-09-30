I want a good facial and a nice pumpkin spice latte to get in the “autumn spirit.” Is that too much to ask?

How about a cafe con leche with some calabaza and a trip to Sea Spa? Because Latin Cafe 2000 and the Loews Miami Beach have all the pumpkin spice and everything nice.

Latin Cafe 2000 is giving their menu a bibbibdy-bobbidy-boo upgrade, all in the name of pumpkin spice season.

Eric Castellanos: “It’s pumpkin spice season, and here in Miami, we don’t do pumpkin, we do Calabaza Calabaza.”

Calabaza is the Spanish word for pumpkin, and it’s part of a popular Latin saying.

Eric Castellanos: “The menu is inspired by ‘calabaza calabaza, todo el mundo pa’ su casa,’ which means ‘pumpkin, pumpkin, everyone go home.’ So we’re saying goodbye to the summer and celebrating the new fall season with this delicious menu.”

So the popular restaurant chain added a little calabaza to some fan favorite menu items.

Eric Castellanos: “The arroz con leche is our traditional homemade arroz con leche, but we added a little twist with some calabaza and some pumpkin spices. The pumpkin spice batido has vanilla ice cream, pumpkin spices and a pumpkin drizzle on top.”

Jennifer Frigo: “Oh, my god, I loved this arroz con leche. I don’t know if I can eat it any other way.”

Pumpkin spice latte? puh-lease! It’s all about their calabaza cafe con leche here.

Eric Castellanos: “Our cafe con leche comes with pumpkin spices, whipped cream, some cinnamon sprinkle. You can either have it iced or hot.”

Get some autumn-inspired R&R at the Loews Miami Beach, with their Fall into Radiance facial.

Renee Perez: “It’s so important to capture the essence of the season in our services.”

Pumpkin and apple steal the show when it comes to this treatment.

Renee Perez: “We’ll start the facial with a light cleansing and exfoliation. Once the skin is fully exfoliated, they’ll apply an apple and a pumpkin peel together. After they do that, they’ll do a moisturizer application.”

Besides smelling good, they have some skin benefits, too.

Renee Perez: “The apple and the pumpkin peel work together to dissolve any dead skin cells on the face. The pumpkin really helps to brighten the skin, and then the apple component helps to moisturize the skin.”

Laura de la Rosa: “My facial was so amazing, the pumpkin smell is just – I can’t get it out of my head.”

Booking your facial also means you can enjoy all the spa amenities, too, including their Zen room.

Renee Perez: “In our Zen Lounge, we offer a variety of seasonal teas that you can choose from. We’re offering a spice pumpkin cream puff tea, as well as a pumpkin luxe spice tea.”

If you want to extend your me time, spice up your mani with one of their fall colors.

Laura de la Rosa: “I’m just so ready for fall.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Latin Cafe 2000

Sea Spa + Fitness at Loews Miami Beach Hotel

St. Moritz Tower

1601 Collins Ave.

Miami Beach, FL 33139

305-200-1301

loewshotels.com/miami-beach/discover/sea-spa

