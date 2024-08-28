Miami’s latest status symbol isn’t a Birkin bag or a BMW. It’s actually pocket change! That’s right. The 305 loooooves Celia Cruz and the newly released US quarters honoring the legendary Cuban-American singer has become a collector’s item in our community.

Celia Cruz (singing): “Azucar, azucar, azucar!”

It’s like azucar, it’s so addicting and everyone wants to get their hands on that Celia Cruz quarter!

Eric Castellanos: “As a Latin business owner, I think it’s crucial to recognize Latin figures like Celia Cruz. Celia Cruz basically shaped our culture and even my own childhood. A son of Cuban parents, I grew up on Celia Cruz. I would listen to her music like ‘Oye Como Va,’ ‘Guantanamera.’ It’s incredible to see her now, on the back of a U.S. quarter.”

And at Latin Cafe 2,000 they’ve bought 1,000 quarters to give out to customers!

Eric Castellanos: “Instead of doing a normal transaction, between the customer and the restaurant, we’re gonna try to create a memorable experience! We’re gonna be doing any cash purchase of $50 or more and then you’ll be receiving a Celia Cruz quarter as part of your change!”

Count me in!

Eric Castellanos: “It’s gonna be our way to be giving to our customer, a piece of our Latin legacy. A little extra azucar to our meal!”

The quarter isn’t just about having the Queen of Salsa stamped to the back of it…

Eric Castellanos: “She’s the first Afro-Hispanic Latina to be on a U.S. quarter. You can get it here, obviously here which would be the best choice or you can go to U.S mint and buy it online and if you get lucky, they’re in circulation you can get it at a bank, but it’s almost impossible because people are not gonna be spending this quarter they’re gonna be keeping it.”

We even got to speak to some lucky customers…

Karla Aigner: “My mom and I, we’re huge fans of Celia Cruz so that’s why it’s so amazing to see it in my hands and have it.”

Sounds like the Celia Cruz quarter is more than just change…

Guest: “It feels amazing, I grew up listening to Celia Cruz with my mother, and it feels like it’s gonna be memorable for sure and I’m very happy that I get to share this moment with my family.”

Latin Cafe 2,000 plans on handing out the Celia Cruz quarters until October 21, which is her birthday!

FOR MORE INFO:

Latin Cafe 2000

Multiple Locations

