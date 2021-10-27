Bad dreams are the worst. Like, if you dream of making out with a person you never thought of in that kind of way? So weird! But in a new movie, bad dreams turn into an entire murder investigation. Deco’s dream catcher, Alex Miranda, has the deets.

In Anya Taylor-Joy’s new thriller, dreams are uncovering so much more than a secret crush.

Anya Taylor-Joy: “I’ve had a few.”

We’ve all had that one crazy night out, am I right?

Especially Anya Taylor-Joy.

Anya Taylor-Joy: “And then a clown with red eyes gave me all of my belongings back.”

More on that later. but hopefully yours haven’t been this kind of unforgettable.

In “Last Night in Soho,” Thomasin McKenzie stars as Eloise, a fashion design student who discovers she can enter the 1960s through her sleep … and then becomes fascinated with a dazzling wannabe singer.

Matt Smith (as Jack): “And you are?”

Anya Taylor-Joy: “Sandie.”

But after Eloise watches Sandie’s glamorous lifestyle turn ugly, her dreams become a real-life nightmare.

Thomasin McKenzie (as Eloise): “I know what you did.”

Terence Stamp (as Silver Haired Gentleman): “I’ve done a lot of things. You’re going to have to be more specific, love.”

Although filming was no bad dream for Anya, who — fun fact — was actually born in Miami…

Anya Taylor-Joy: “And I do wish that I could join you there right now for a little bit of…”

Alex Miranda: “Yes!”

…but raised in London.

Anya Taylor-Joy: “To get to walk around it, having been redesigned as the Soho of the ’60s. Like, we blocked off entire streets of that and got to drive around in the vintage cars.”

The 2021 Golden Globe winner for “The Queen’s Gambit” does believe in the power of dreams.

Alex Miranda: “Do you feel like they’re really trying to tell you something?”

Anya Taylor-Joy: “Sometimes I’ll forget about them, and then a couple of days later, something will happen, and then I’ll go, ‘I dreamt that was going to happen.'”

So, good thing these memories won’t haunt her.

Anya Taylor-Joy: “It was amazing. You definitely walked around thinking, ‘This is an experience I will never forget.”

Now, about that crazy night in Soho…

Alex Miranda: “I’ve had a couple.”

Anya Taylor-Joy: “Hun…”

With the clown…

Anya Taylor-Joy: “I had been to a whole bunch of places. At some point, I lost all of my belongings.”

This is when Bozo appears out of nowhere with her “missing” things.

Anya Taylor-Joy: “And we spent the rest of the night hanging out.”

I don’t know about you, but I’m picturing it went something like…

Bill Skarsgård (as Pennywise): “Here, take it…”

Anya Taylor-Joy: “And I was like…”

Alex Miranda: “Nooo…”

Anya Taylor-Joy: “I’m not going to ask any questions, and he was a scary clown. I’m still friends with him. He’s awesome.”

Sweet dreams!

Watch “Last Night in Soho” in theaters this Friday.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.