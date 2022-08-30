Everybody loves a good comeback story. Especially when it’s packed with great food and drinks. A popular Las Olas restaurant has re-opened with a new look, a new menu and a new reason to hit the boulevard.

The party’s on again for Fort Lauderdale foodies. Timpano is back is business.

Bet you can’t guess why they closed their doors in the first place.

Michael Ferraro: “And it shut down for COVID in 2020.”

The folks at the restaurant used their time off to re-invent the eatery.

Michael Ferraro: “So after COVID, instead of opening the old Timpano, we took a new vision. We really took time and imagined what we wanted to make this place.”

Timpano’s has been a go-to spot for Italian food lovers. That’s one thing that hasn’t changed.

Michael Ferraro: “We wanted to still be true to the roots of Italian cooking but with a re-imagined flair.”

How’s this for flair?

Spicy rigatoni, wagyu beef carpaccio and uni alfredo — pasta that’s prepared table side — are three new dishes ready to be devoured.

Don’t worry, a couple of old standbys did make the cut.

Michael Ferraro: “A very famous dish that we’ve had on here that’s been a dish for a long time is Giorgio’s meatballs. It’s my father’s recipe. The skillet roasted mussels: this has been a guest favorite for many, many years.”

Don’t let the smoke get in your eyes, whether you’re ordering an old fashioned or about to dive into the boboloni, dessert donuts filled with cannoli cream.

What’s cool about the new place? The vibes are as tasty as the food.

Michael Ferraro: “So for the ambiance, we were going for Hollywood meets Art Deco. I think that is something the designers had a lot of fun with.”

There’s a lot of new stuff happening at Timpano, but the soul of the place hasn’t changed.

Michael Ferraro: “Italian food is about being comfortable, enjoying a meal with people that you love, and we wanted to make sure we captured that in this space.”

Aaron Dutcher: “This place is like no other thing on Las Olas, and it’s great ’cause you can really tell this place put a lot of time and effort to make it really special.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Timpano Las Olas

450 E Las Olas Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

954-462-9119

timpanolasolas.com

