Now that your Uggs are back in your closet and your scarves have been tucked away, it is time for a full-on celebration of spring. Up in Broward, the party’s about to get started.

This weekend, the LOOP — Las Olas Oceanside Park — is hosting Spring Fling 3,and you’re guaranteed to have an egg-cellent time.

And they’re off! Kids of all ages will be scrambling to fill their baskets with Easter eggs at Spring Fling 3.

Arianne Glassman: “Spring Fling in Fort Lauderdale Beach is the celebration of the spring season coming to the area. It is our traditional egg hunt, and it is just a whole lot of fun for the whole family.”

Pick up those eggs as fast as you can. There’ll be plenty of them, so don’t stop ’til you’re done.

Arianne Glassman: “The egg hunt is mayhem. It is so much fun. We will have thousands of eggs for your kids to pick up, candy, games and prizes.”

Sure, there’s a load of eggs on the ground, but only a certain half-dozen will get you a special experience.

Arianne Glassman: “There will be six golden eggs dispersed throughout those hunts for the opportunity for your children and you to play Pixar Putt on its closing day with the Easter Bunny.”

The kids will be bringing back more than memories from the egg hunt.

Arianne Glassman: “This year, your children can take their eggs and turn them into dinosaurs or flowers to take home as keepsake pieces.”

Once the hunt is done, there’s plenty more stuff to enjoy.

Arianne Glassman: “So, after the egg hunt, we have music, we have balloon artists, we have motivational dancers to get you off and having a good time, and we’ll also have a special presentation, once again with the Broward Spotlights singing Disney tunes.”

There’s food, there are crafts — everything you’re looking for to have a great family day in the sun.

Arianne Glassman: “One of the ideals that we have at the LOOP and for the city of Fort Lauderdale is that we create community, so we really do welcome all of our local residents, all of those visiting the area on their spring vacation to come out and join us.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Spring Fling 3 at The LOOP

Sunday, April 2, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Las Olas Oceanside Park

3000 E Las Olas Blvd.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316

theloopflb.com/events/spring-fling

