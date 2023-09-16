It is time to party, Latin style. Friday marks the start of National Hispanic Heritage Month. Thirty days of food, fun and fiesta are waiting for you in Fort Lauderdale. Get ready to get Looped.

Whether it’s music, moving to sultry rhythms or making your way around a market, there’s no better place to celebrate National Hispanic Heritage month than Las Olas Oceanside Park, aka The Loop, in Fort Lauderdale.

Arianne Glassman: “We love to showcase the various people and the contributions that they’ve made to our city, and you have to admit, the Latin culture here is bright and strong.”

The good times go down every weekend at The Loop, through Oct. 15. Here, you’re gonna get a true taste of Hispanic life.

Arianne Glassman: “We are really putting an emphasis on our weekend markets by showcasing not only our local vendors, 50% of which do come from Hispanic descent, but every country from Argentina to Venezuela and those in between.”

Food and fashion are only part of the experience. Songs will fill the air as well.

Arianne Glassman: “We will be interpreting the culture through music on Sundays.”

And bring your dancing shoes. There’ll be plenty of chances to show off your moves.

Arianne Glassman: “We have the wonderful Luna Kai Flamenco Dance Studio bringing their students here to do a demonstration, as well as a workshop where people can actually learn how to flamenco dance.”

Flamenco not your thing? No worries. A little island vibe will get you movin’.

Arianne Glassman: “We are hosting a Socaton with the South Florida Caribbean Conference, and that is a dance-based workout and walk. Super fun, lots of costumes.”

There’ll be movies and mariachi music and more … but you know what’s really cool about the National Hispanic Heritage Month celebration at The Loop? It’s free.

Un gran momento te espera.

For more deets about The Loop’s National Hispanic Heritage Month celebration, click here.

