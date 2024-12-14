Want to get your bells jingled and your stockings stuffed? We know just the place. It’s a lot closer to South Florida than the North Pole. Broward’s throwing a month-long holiday party that most definitely makes the season bright.

It’s all about sleigh bells and seashells at Las Olas Oceanside Park in Fort Lauderdale.

Arianne Glassman: “We are celebrating our fourth annual Wonderland Holiday Experience here every Friday, Saturday and Sunday through Christmas Eve.”

It’s easy to feel like a kid at Christmastime. The real young ones will be able to contact their toy connection before he slides down their chimneys with presents.

Arianne Glassman: “Every weekend, we have our Letters to Santa station, which has been such a huge hit with the children.”

After hanging with St. Nick, the kids can mingle with some of their favorite pals.

Arianne Glassman: “We have holiday characters going around for those great photo ops.”

Look who else is gonna be dropping in on you at The Loop.

Arianne Glassman: “The final weekend before Christmas, we have our Friday Night Season Screenings. We’re showing ‘A Christmas Carol’ in 3-D, so you’re gonna have your 3-D experience here.”

There’ll be some sweet sounds coming your way in this seasonal celebration.

Arianne Glassman: “On Christmas Eve, we are thrilled to have our fourth annual Christmas with Sinatra and the Rat Pack. It’s a supper club setting, wonderful time.”

When the itch to do some shopping hits you, you’ll be happy to know the goods are right at your fingertips.

Arianne Glassman: “Every Saturday and Sunday, we are here with 50 vendors offering you something unique to take home. We have great gifts for giving, light bites for your holiday entertaining and fabulous fashions for all those special holiday soirées.”

The party doesn’t end on Christmas Day.

Arianne Glassman: “On December 26, we invite you to come out as well for the city’s annual menorah lighting and Hanukkah fair here at Las Olas Oceanside Park.”

The Loop, as it’s called, is a perfect spot to celebrate the season in SoFlo.

Arianne Glassman: “There’s just something special about celebrating the season steps from the sand.”

FOR MORE INFO:

The Loop

Las Olas Oceanside Park

3000 E Las Olas Blvd.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316

theloopflb.com

