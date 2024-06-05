The Caribbean’s influence on South Florida is undeniable.

The flavors, sounds, and culture are everywhere. This month, you can find them on Fort Lauderdale Beach at a free party!

June is Caribbean American Heritage Month. Every weekend at Las Olas Oceanside Park aka The Loop on Fort Lauderdale Beach, party people can experience everything that makes the islands unforgettable.

Malcolm Mayo: “Our goal throughout this month-long event is to showcase that through various forms of music, food, art, dance, and unique experiences.”

There’s going to be music, dancing, food. There’ll be so much to take in, you’ll never want to leave.

Malcolm Mayo: “Fort Lauderdale residents and visitors will be able to get a taste of Cuba, Puerto Rico, Haiti, Jamaica, and Trinidad and Tobago.”

You’re going to get a true taste of Haiti, thanks to that homegrown dish on the right.

Nzingah Oniwosan: “So one of the recipes that we’re gonna be featuring is called pikliz some people call it a Haitian pickle.”

You have never come across a pickle like this.

Nzingah Oniwosan: “We have a combination of different vegetables like cabbage, peppers, and onions, we also often times use vinegar but we also like to use sour orange.”

Forget leaving the mainland. This meal brings you Haiti on a plate.

Nzingah Oniwosan: “They’ll totally get an authentic taste of the islands when they have pikliz.”

Tasty sounds will float on the ocean breeze. You just know Bob Marley’s music will fill the air.

Bob Marley: “We jammin’, we jammin’, I hope you like jammin’ too.”

And you can cheer on the Jamaican bobsled team, at a showing of “Cool Runnings.”

You know what else is cool? All the interesting people you’re gonna bump into at the event. Like this guy.

David Muir: “I’ve done two books on my country Jamaica called “Pieces of Jamaica” I did one for the 50th anniversary of independence. I did another book for Jamaica’s 60th anniversary of independence.”

Checking out the books is just the beginning of your fact-finding mission at this family-friendly festival.

David Muir: “So we will literally have a booth sharing artifacts and information about the heritage of the Caribbean.”

If you can’t make it to the Caribbean, The Loop is the next-best place to be.

David Muir: “We’re literally beside the beach it’s sunny it’s got palm trees to keep us in the shade.”

FOR MORE INFO:

The Loop

3000 E Las Olas Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316

https://theloopflb.com/

