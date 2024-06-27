How many times has this happened to you? You’re living the high life as a New York City housewife when your life is turned upside down by your husband’s financial crimes and disappearance.

Hate it when that happens, so frustrating. We’ve all been there, right? Now it’s the premise of Apple TV’s new series “Land of Women,” and the show’s stars, Eva Longoria and Santiago Cabrera, dished with Deco about land. And women.

Eva Longoria (as Gala): “My name is Gala Scott. Yesterday, my life was perfect. At least I thought it was.”

Eva Longoria is returning to the small screen with her new female-led Apple TV+ show called “Land of Women.”

Jim Kitson (as Hank): “Your husband running a little late, huh?”

Eva Longoria (as Gala): “You’re friends of Fred?”

Amaury Nolasco (as Kevin): “We were supposed to meet Fred here.”

Eva Longoria (as Gala): “Oh, you’re the caters? How much I owe you?”

Amaury Nolasco (as Kevin): “Fifteen million dollars.”

The bilingual dramedy follows a New York socialite who is forced to leave the country after her husband’s shady business deal.

James Purefoy (as Fred): “I will fix everything. You’re are not safe. Leave New York.”

Eva Longoria: “I think it’s important to see any show about women, and ours is about three generations of women — my mother, myself and my daughter — and we have to flee New York to hide out in my mother’s hometown.”

But jetting off to a Spanish wine country isn’t as luxurious as it seems.

Eva Longoria: “It’s a country I’ve never been in, a language I’ve never spoke, so we’re really fish out of water.”

Eva Longoria (as Gala, in Spanish): “I’m sorry. I didn’t see you.”

Santiago Cabrera (as Amat, in Spanish): “Didn’t see me? It’s a tractor!”

Santiago Cabrera, who plays Amat in the series, says there was one main reason he joined the cast.

Santiago Cabrera: “I love comedy. I always thought – I became an actor thinking I was going to do a lot of comedy, and then you go to drama school, and then you want be Marlon Brando, you know?”

But the show isn’t just for laughs and giggles. The stars say putting Latin characters in the forefront was key.

Eva Longoria: “Representation is very important to me, not only female representation but Latino representation. People think Hollywood is so progressive, and they’re like, ‘Oh, Hollywood is doing great.’ We’re doing horrible. There’s less Latinos in television and film than there were a couple years ago.”

Santiago Cabrera: “In this show, I’m off to Spain to do something with Spanish writers, and that’s what you want. That’s what everybody wants at the end, because at the end of the day, that’s it, you want to be seen for who you are.”

Eva Longoria (as Gala): “We’re family. We have to stick together.”

The first two episodes of “Land of Women” (“Tierra de Mujeres”) are now streaming on Apple TV+.

