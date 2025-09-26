If you’ve got kids — or a serious soft spot for sparkles and cats, you already know “Gabby’s Dollhouse.” And now, the hit show is leveling up with a brand-new adventure made for the big screen! Think: Road trips, mystery, and a really cool grandma.

Gloria Estefan (as Gigi): “Buckle up, Gabby cats! It’s time to go!”

Laila Lockhart Kraner (as Gabby): “Do you wanna come to Cat-Francisco with us?”

The toys are off the shelf and on the move. “Gabby’s Dollhouse” is now a full-blown movie!

This time, Gabby, played by Laila Lockhart Kraner, hits the road with her grandma, until her dollhouse goes missing, and let’s just say it ends up in the wrong hands! Oh, I mean, paws!

Kristen Wiig (as Vera): “This doll house will complete my cat collection! Add to cart!”

But the message is…

Laila Lockhart Kraner: “To play every day, to really just embrace and don’t worry about who’s watching.”

Her partner in crime? Grandma Gigi. But she’s not just any old grannie, she’s cool, and she’s played by the one and only Gloria Estefan.

Gloria Estefan: “As the oldest character in the movie, my job is to remind her, I’m still doing it. I’m still being creative, still enjoying very much as you pass it on because part of that magic is to pass it on and to keep that spark alive in your kids and your grandkids and in yourself.”

Sure, it’s an adventure, but the movie also hits a nerve — that fear of growing up.

Laila Lockhart Kraner: “You know you do have those moments where, it’s like, ‘Oh no! Is the magic gonna go away?’ But I think going along with Gabby and that journey of remembering, ‘No, it doesn’t have to go away just cause you get older, the magic and sparkles are always gonna be there as long as you keep it alive.'”

Gloria knows Miami like the back of her hand, so we had to ask if Gabby and Gigi took their adventure to the 305, where would their first stop be?

Gloria Estefan: “Oh, I’m taking Gabby on an airboat ride, so she can see the alligators, and you know our wetlands, and the things that make Florida so unique and special and beautiful.”

“Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie” is a love letter to playtime – and about holding on to your imagination — no matter your age.

