Hide your make-up folks, a killer clown is on the loose. The Joker is back and taking fans on a wild ride in “Joker: Folie à Deux,” along with his new lady, Lady Gaga and to better know the actress under the makeup, Deco Drive sat down with Lady Gaga. Yes, that Lady Gaga! The superstar opened up to us. She shared a glimpse of her soul, her passion, which isn’t easy to do in the 90-second interview the movie studio graciously gave us.

Joaquin Phoenix (as Arthur Fleck, Joker): “[laughs].”

Gotham City’s clown prince of crime, Joker, is back and he’s bring the gift of song!

Joaquin Phoenix (as Arthur Fleck, Joker): “For once in my life, I have someone who needs me.”

“Joker Folie a Deux,” the sequel to the 2019 film, follows the notorious villain as he faces trial for murder. But there’s a little twist.

Lady Gaga (as Lee Quinzel, Harley Quinn): “It’s OK baby, let’s give the people what they want.”

He’s in love! Lady Gaga stars in the musical as Joker’s deranged love interest, Lee Quinzel, aka Harley Quinn. A role the star told Deco Drive, she couldn’t wait to dig into.

Lady Gaga: “You know I just was excited to play such a complex woman. That is kinda also very chaotic and vibrant.”

Lady Gaga (as Lee Quinzel, Harley Quinn): “For once in my life, I didn’t feel so alone anymore.”

Gaga, being the decorated musician that she is, said her musical background prepared her for the gig.

Lady Gaga (as Lee Quinzel, Harley Quinn): “There’s always a lonely clown. The poor laughing fool falls on his back and everyone loves when he’s down.”

Lady Gaga: “I obviously think music is very powerful and music is some of the way I deal with myself, and I thought that I could bring a unique perspective to the character. You know the way that music would function for her.”

And the onscreen chemistry between her and Joaquin Phoenix? Easy peasy.

Lady Gaga: “We worked very closely, and he’s my friend, and you know we were able to kind of put all of our creative energy into something that was so different. So I think because we shared that, we had a lot of fun on set.”

Gaga says the “Joker” sequel answers two burning questions.

Lady Gaga: “What is the capacity to love even when you are going through something really hard? And what will that drive you to do?”

“Joker Folie a Deux,” hits theaters Oct. 4th. And we wanna send you to see it! Deco’s giving away Fandango codes for the movie.

For a chance to win, send your name and phone number to giveaways@wsvn.com. Good luck!

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.