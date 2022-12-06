We hear dating can be a challenge, when you’re older, it’s a different kind of challenge you want a guy with good blood pressure and no games. Three ladies: Sparkle, Steph, and Brooke, have been there.

These ladies are ready to get their groove back, on Hulu’s “Back in the Groove,” and since men their age aren’t making the cut. They’re going younger.

Stella got her groove back.

Now, Sparkle, Steph, and Brooke, are on a show called, “Back in the Groove”.

All three ladies are looking for love at the Groove Hotel in the Dominican Republic and Steph, who’s from Miami, felt it was time to get back out there.

Steph: “I just felt like I was in a stage in my life where I was just ready to shake off everything that was holding me down, and just kind of like, you know, spread my wings and fly a little bit, and I think that’s exactly what the three of us did.”

It’s hosted by Taye Diggs, who starred in the movie, “How Stella Got Her Groove Back,” and it’s packed full of fun, and spicy moments.

Brooke: “It’s so funny. You have romance, you have adventure, it’s just, you have everything. There’s no show like this.”

The dating pool is younger but the ladies said it was definitely time to try something new.

Sparkle: “I think for me, I needed to break up the monotony of routine in my life. I needed spice, I needed a different, I need a different vibe, and so the Groove Hotel was the perfect, perfect get-away. It was the perfect opportunity for that transition for me.”

And of course, what’s a dating show without a little drama?

Sparkle: “Although there are no cougars on this show, there will be some claws come out.”

But at the end of the day, they’re on this adventure together.

Brooke: “We all kind of came for different reasons but also we’re all on the same journey of finding our strength again, finding ourselves again in this process.”

