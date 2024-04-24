You can have your Netflix and chill but at Kuba Cabana, it’s time to step up to mojitos and margaritas!

And it’s all for the ladies. The Miami restaurant is turning up the heat with free drinks, tasty bites, and beats that’ll have you dancing the night away.

Oh, what a Wednesday night at Kuba Cabana. The hot spot in Doral’s CityPlace is turning up for the ladies.

Imaray Santos: “Every Wednesday we have ladies night.”

But this isn’t your average ladies night, oh no, no, no.

Imaray Santos: “We wanted to create a place where the ladies can unwind, try our complimentary cocktails all night at the bar, and the beautiful ambiance with a DJ.”

Did someone say, DJ?

Imaray Santos: “The live DJ will start at 8 p.m. and run through the whole night, mixing contemporary music.”

But the free, yes I said free, drinks are taking center stage.

Imaray Santos: “We have delicious mojitos and margaritas and if they want something else we can make it too.”

Ladies head right to the bar and have your way.

Imaray Santos: “You can put flavors on it, we can do coconut mojito, mango, strawberry.”

The restaurant is also offering up discounted bar bites.

Imaray Santos: “Tomales, croquetas, empandas, kubice made with corvina fish. They are selections from our regular menu appetizers.”

It’s truly a female experience you don’t want to miss but don’t just take our word for it.

Patron: “I absolutely loved it the vibe in here is completely different you don’t feel like you are in Miami it really gives that true Cuban culture feeling. The vibe in here is just phenomenal.

FOR MORE INFO:

Kuban Cabana

3450 NW 83rd Ave #140

Doral, FL 33122

(305) 800-5822

kubamiami.com

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.