It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas. Especially when you see a bunch of people with Santa hats running around SoFlo.

Nothing to keep your stockings in a knot about. It’s called the Jolly Jog. This annual event is all about giving, breaking a sweat and having a sole-searching experience.

Steve Vinovich (as Dr. Novos): “So you put on a little weight.”

Tim Allen (as Scott Calvin): “A little weight? [shakes belly] Does this look like a little weight to you?”

If good ole’ Kris Kringle is concerned about a little too much around the middle, then getting some exercise is the answer.

Sara Evans: “Run, run, Rudolph, Santa’s gotta make it to town.”

And for the third year now, a merry workout is upon us.

Frankie Ruiz: “It’s obviously Christmastime, a real festive time, and runners tend to get into that same mood, so we’ve created this tradition in Miami now known as the Jolly Jog.”

Jog being the magic word, because slow and steady wins the race.

Frankie Ruiz: “We actually curate a route that’s about 5 kilometers in distance, which is 3.1 miles. It’s not timed, so which means basically you can take as long as you’d like.”

This is what I really love. There’s no judgment on your pace.

Frankie Ruiz: “If you want to come out, and just walk or jog it, or race it and run it, that’s up to you.”

Or your race fit.

Frankie Ruiz: “Some people have come out dressed real festive, you know, festive Christmas colors. You want to come out and dress up like full-on Santa? Go for it. I’ve actually even worn a full Santa costume out there.”

And the good part is, this fun run is free. Just bring an unwrapped toy, which benefits Kristi House.

Frankie Ruiz: “In exchange for that unwrapped toy, we will give you Christmas light, and you’re gonna get a Santa hat. For an additional $20, actual Christmas lights, the Santa hat, and a race medal and a cocktail.”

The Miami edition starts and stops at Bayside’s Pier 5.

Frankie Ruiz: “This one takes place [Thursday], but for whatever reason, you can’t make it out, or you want to do two. the following week, December 19, we have one at The Wharf in Fort Lauderdale.”

Both cheerful cardios are at night — perfect to take in the skyline views.

Frankie Ruiz: “Invite someone out new, if you’re a regular jogger or a regular runner, or to try something new if you’ve never come out. Doing good, having fun, and it’s Christmastime, so you’re giving back.”

Jolly Jog is from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

