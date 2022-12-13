Deck the halls with tons of cocktails because tis the season to be jolly and bubbly. We don’t get much of a winter in South Florida. But Deco’s checking out a spot that’s bringing a little bit of the North Pole to the 305.

Forget presents underneath the Christmas tree this SoFlo spot is serving up yuletide at the bar.

La Yolanda Mezcalería Bar in Miami is getting into the holiday spirit.

Gustavo Ortegaoyarzua: “We are a mezcaleria cantina bar where you can come and enjoy all kind of agave spirits and other spirits from Mexico.”

By transforming into Yolanda’s Enchanted Forest for the month of December.

Gustavo Ortegaoyarzua: “You will find a lot of Christmas decorations, some specialty Christmas cocktails, and a beautiful tree with a lot of lights.”

Have yourself a merry little drink-mas because Yolanda’s has eight creative cocktails that will have you feeling festive.

One of those drinks is inspired by who-viile’s most notorious resident.

Gustavo Ortegaoyarzua: “It’s called El Grinch because it’s like a very green, bright color, made with Mexican gin, blue curacao and passion fruit liqueur.”

It’s topped with a hibiscus foam, giving it that fruity, floral flavor.

It’s a good thing Kris Kringles got big boots because the “Elf’s punch” drink that comes in this cup sure packs a punch.

We’re talking Mezcal, tequila, and apple cider.

Gustavo Ortegaoyarzua: “This one really tastes like the holiday flavors. You can taste the cinnamon, the cloves, the nutmeg.”

It wouldn’t be Christmas without Santa.

Santa’s hat is made with sotol and topped wth coconut whipped cream.

That’s one way to make it onto the nice list.

Alejandro Molina: “It tastes amazing. I like the detail they did with the mug. It’s really strong. They definitely did the holiday spirit all out.”

Yolanda’s Enchanted Forest is open Tuesdays through Thursdays, from 5 pm til midnight. Fridays and Saturdays, from 5 p.m. til 2 a.m.

FOR MORE INFO:

La Yolanda Mezcalería Bar

205 NE 82nd St, Miami, FL 33138



