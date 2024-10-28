La La Anthony is a multi-talented star who has captivated audiences for years. She’s an actress, producer, and former MTV VJ. La La is not only making waves in Hollywood but is also opening up about her health challenges. Deco caught up with the star to get the latest deets on her work and more.

You may know La La Anthony from her days as a VJ on MTV.

La La Anthony: “Hey, what’s up it’s Lala, and for all you fans of Flavor of Love we have a great show for you tonight.”

Or maybe as your favorite red carpet correspondent.

La La Anthony: “Oh no you have to tell me about this look. I wanna back up so people can see this incredible look. Nicole, please tell me about this look.”

La La has held many jobs over the years, but her journey to the top hasn’t been easy. The TV host has recently revealed she’s been waging a silent war with plaque psoriasis.

La La Anthony: “When it first started showing up on my skin, it was in my scalp, in my eyebrows. I didn’t know what it was so when you don’t know what something is, that’s the scary part.”

Plaque psoriasis is a chronic autoimmune disease. It causes inflamed, scaly patches on your skin. A condition the TV star wants to call attention to.

La La Anthony: “I know there are a lot of people going through the same thing so it’s about just educating yourself and if it takes me to be the one out there talking about it then I’m happy to do that and help other people.”

But La La she won’t allow this condition to stop her from working. And speaking of work, we heard rumors that Lala was heading back to her roots at MTV, so we just had to ask!

La La Anthony: “Roots as a VJ? I mean yeah here and there. The MTV days were so much fun. So if it makes sense for me to pop up here and there of course. Right now I’m really focused on my acting.”

Focused is an understatement. Lala currently has recurring roles in two different drama series.

La La Anthony: “So we just finished season 4 of BMF and we are just finishing up season 7 of the Chi.”

She also has another project in the works with her famous bestie Kim.

La La Anthony: “We have a new show coming on Hulu. It’s myself, Kim Kardashian and Kenya Barris, and we are working hard on that one as well that’s being written right now. So some amazing project coming down the line that everybody can check out.”

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.