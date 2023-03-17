La Fuga. In Italian, it means “the escape.” It’s also the name of one of Broward’s newest Italian restaurants, and if you’re looking for a great meal in a really laid-back atmosphere, your search is over.

At the Kimpton Shorebreak Fort Laudersale Beach Resort, La Fuga is a place to get away from it all.

Chief Michael Mayer: “A nice hidden gem here in Fort Lauderdale Beach, a place to escape and enjoy some quality Italian food, good friends and your neighbors.”

The kitchen concentrates on dishes from a specific area of Italy.

Chief Michael Mayer: “We like to call it coastal Italian cuisine, using a lot of ingredients of fresh seafood.”

What you’ll get is an inviting combination of old and new approaches to the art of preparing familiar food.

Chief Michael Mayer: “I wanted to take Grandma’s cooking and elevate it with my flavors and my style.”

FOR MORE INFO:

La Fuga

Kimpton Shorebreak Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort

2900 Riomar St.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304

shorebreakfortlauderdale.com/fort-lauderdale-restaurant/la-fuga-at-the-shorebreak



Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.