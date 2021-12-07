There are 19 days till Christmas, and if you’re a bit of a Grinch, the holiday can be a drag. There’s one place you can go to get away from the Christmas spirit, but still have tons of fun.

The magic isn’t only at Santa’s Enchanted Forest. You can find some menorah magic at Hanukkah Harry’s Enchanted Forest.

Matthew Kuscher, Hanukkah Harry’s Enchanted Forest: “We’re at La Cocina, and we’re doing the Enchanted Forest, which is Hanukkah Harry’s Enchanted Forest, which is our Jewish pop-up theme for the month of December. I’m doing a Hanukkah pop-up because we get no love during this month of holidays, so I figured its time, we are overdue, and I wanted us to have fun this month.”

La Cocina in Hialeah ditched the green and red in favor of blue and silver.

Matthew Kuscher: “For people who don’t know about Hanukkah, we have our matzah ball boxes everywhere, we have our dreidels, we have Hanukkah Harry’s, we have got blue and silver, which represent our holiday season.”

You can say this place is Hanukkah obsessed, from the decor to drinks.

Matthew Kuscher: “We’re doing cocktails, we got Manischewitz punch, we got the Hanukkah-Matata, and of course, because we’re in Miami, we’re going to do some coquito, but we’re going to drink it out of a dreidel.”

But if you get peckish, they’ve got tapas that you’ll like a latke, including matzah ball soup.

And, if you stay till closing time, you get to enjoy it for free.

Stephanie Levin, guest: “Hanukkah pop-up is really fun. They have great cocktails and great decorations that really encapsolate the Hanukkah vibe.”

The pop-up happens every Friday and Saturday until the Matzah Ball, which is Christmas Eve for us elves.

Matthew Kuscher: “And the Matzah Ball is where the Jewish people have nowhere to go for Christmas Eve, so we come here to party.”

If you’re riding Santa’s sleigh, stop on by. All are welcome at Hanukkah Harry’s.

Matthew Kuscher: “When they come in, they say, ‘Oy vey, I wanna stay!'”

FOR MORE INFO:

Hanukkah Harry’s Enchanted Forest

La Cocina

1000 East 16th St.

Hialeah, FL 33010

kushhospitality.com/locations/la-cocina

