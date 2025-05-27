Kung Fury is back, and it didn’t just knock on the door, it crashed through it, in a bitchin’ Camaro that just did donuts in the parking lot. After 10 years of radio silence, a promo video for the long-awaited sequel has leaked online and the City of Miami takes center stage. Take a look at the nostalgic 305 scenes.

’80s kung fu action, half human, half dinosaur cops and chaos on the streets of Miami. Welcome to the wild world of “Kung Fury 2.”

A 10 minute promo of the upcoming movie was leaked online, and kung fu fans are losing their minds.

The film stars Michael Fassbender and Arnold Schwarzenegger and was shot way back in 2019. The film’s been in legal limbo ever since, with lawsuits from investors keeping moviegoers in the dark.

Kung Fury started as a 2015 short film. A cult following led to a feature film being developed with some A-list talent.

In the new trailer, Michael Fassbender stars as Colt Magnum, an FBI agent with a magical mullet.

And stepping into the Oval Office? Arnold Schwarzenegger as a shotgun-toting president.

David Hasselhoff plays a robot who transforms into a car. Well, of course he does.

The leaked footage also teases the return of the film’s original villain Adolf Hitler.

The trailer is packed with ’80s action insanity, monsters, time travel and a few shots of the 305.

Keep in mind folks, this is an actual movie starring Michael Fassbender. Yes, that Michael Fassbender.

So will “Kung Fury 2” ever be released? The director says he’s working on it. As of right now, you’ll have to jump in a time-traveling DeLorean to see it.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.