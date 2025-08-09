Wedding bells are ringing and family drama is brewing. Those two things usually go hand-in-hand at wedding receptions, especially in the new movie “My Mother’s Wedding.” Throw that rice and pop the champagne, Deco’s dishing with Kristin Scott Thomas about her new film.

Here comes the bride! Kristin Scott Thomas is ready to walk down the aisle, again, in the dramedy “My Mother’s Wedding,” and it’s a real family affair.

The film follows three sisters — played by Scarlett Johansson, Sienna Miller and Emily Beecham — who reunite to celebrate their mom’s big day.

Kristin stars as matriarch Diana. But she doesn’t stop there.

The film is the Oscar nominee’s directorial debut, and she co-wrote the screenplay, which was partially inspired by her childhood.

Kristin Scott Thomas: “Somebody said, ‘Why don’t you turn it into a feature length film?’ And I thought, ‘Well, how on Earth am I gonna do that without boring everybody to tears with my family?’ So I said, ‘I know! I’ll invent some.'”

The actress tells Deco this felt like the right time to tell her story on her own terms, because she wanted to take back her narrative.

Kristin Scott Thomas: “Throughout my professional life, every single profile I’ve ever had written contains a couple paragraphs about my so-called ‘tragic childhood.’ I wanted to explain that having a so-called ‘tragic childhood’ is not the end of the world. You can get through it, and it makes you who you are.”

Kristin and Scarlett know a thing or two about playing mother and daughter.

They’ve already done it twice: In “The Horse Whisperer,” when ScarJo was just a teen, and in “The Other Boleyn Girl,” when she was in her 20s.

Kristin Scott Thomas: “The woman she has turned into is fantastic. And I’m very happy to have witnessed that in some ways, and to see her being a mom herself.”

So asking her to be part of this film was a no-brainer.

Kristin Scott Thomas: “I suddenly had this brain wave, so I just rang her up and said, ‘Would you read this quickly?’ And she did! And then the rest sort of happened.”

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.