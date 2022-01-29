If you see something, say something. Problem is, in Netflix’s new miniseries, Kristen Bell thinks she sees something. But perhaps the real mystery in “The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window” is how they got the title to fit on our screens.

Kristen Bell (as Anna): “Uh, hi. I’m Anna.”

Support group members: “Hi, Anna.”

Kristen Bell (as Anna): “The truth is that I drink. A lot.”

She may not seem like the most reliable narrator, but Kristen Bell’s got something to say.

Kristen Bell (as Anna): “And I’m here because I woke up this morning convinced I’d witnessed a murder.”

Kristen is starring in Netflix’s new murder dark comedy series, “The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window.” Now, try saying that five times fast.

It’s a murder mystery where the mystery is, was there really a murder?

Kriisten Bell: “I love psychological thrillers. I love horror movies. I love any sort of whodunnit. I like detective stuff, and then I also knew these writers, and I was very impressed that they were attempting to invent a tone where we could take a genre and then play around with it comedically.”

Tom Riley, who plays Kristen’s neighbor, says the tone made for a fun first read.

Tom Riley: “Usually, when you’re learning lines, you can remember them more easily if it’s a well-written scene. They just seem to go in, and yet somehow this potentially bad dialogue was so easy to learn, and when it came out, just seemed to hang together so brilliantly.”

Michael Ealy stars as Kristen’s ex, and he thinks this genre is perfect for satire.

Michael Ealy: “Because it’s interactive. I think it’s the kind of genre where people talk back to the screen where, you know, they look at the person next to you and say, why would she do that?”

Kristen definitely gets up to some detective work in the series, but does she have sleuthing skills in real life?

Kristen Bell: “Oh, God, yeah. I mean, but I cover them up. Like, I don’t necessarily seem like a super nosy person, but I have absolutely gone through people’s trash, and that is 100% true. I love a whodunit. I also – my brain works in puzzles and rapid fire.”

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.