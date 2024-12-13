If you’ve been cravin’ some action from the world of superheroes, we’ve got what you’re looking for. “Kraven the Hunter” is here. This bad guy’s been busting up the Marvel Comics for 60 years. Now he’s got his own movie to show you what he’s got.

Alessandro Nivola (as Aleksei Sytsevich): “Tell me about this hunter.”

Christopher Abbott (as The Foreigner): “They say he uses a connection with animals to track his prey.”

There’s no love lost between Spider-Man and Kraven the Hunter. The character started in the comics as one of Spidey’s biggest villains.

Ariana DeBose (as Calypso Ezili): “What happened that day?”

Aaron Taylor-Johnson (as Sergei Kravinoff/Kraven the Hunter): “I stared death in the face, and for the first time, I saw my true self.”

Aaron Taylor-Johnson couldn’t wait to bring the character to life.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson: “It’s just a really brilliant villain character, because he’s like no other, because he’s just a highly trained skilled hunter who likes to adapt to his prey and use those sort of weaknesses against them, right?”

There is no green screen here. The film’s director, J.C. Chandor, wanted to shoot real-life stunts whenever he could to make the superhuman action feel real.

J.C. Chandor: “I wanted the effect to be, was like, even though what you were sort of seeing might be unbelievable, you believed it, you know? And that’s the balance I like to walk as a filmmaker.”

Hope Aaron had a lot of painkillers on hand, because the actor did most of his own stunts. Talk about a team player.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson: “In order to give you the real, true comic book character Kraven, we had to make it in our action, and I think audiences that are fans of that really appreciate that, because we’re not holding back. And the action that you’ve seen is just – the stunt sequences in this movie are insane. It’s got the full action entertainment that you’d want with a character like this.”

“Kraven the Hunter” is now playing in theaters.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.