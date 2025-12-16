Ain’t no party like a SoFlo party. I mean, we do have a killer music scene in the 305. One example of that is Klaudie, a former model-turned-DJ and she’s definitely feeling the music!

Turn up the volume! Klaudie is making moves and dropping beats. She was born in the Czech Republic and got her start on the runway.

But these days, she’s turning heads in the studio and DJ booth. Klaudie’s been at it for about five years.

She tells Deco she taught herself after being introduced to house music.

Klaudie: “I completely fell in love with it, so afterwards I really wanted to learn. I did everything. I tried every morning. I was on the decks practicing and just educating myself about all of it. Eventually, I was like, ‘That’s it, no more modeling, this is it. I’m happy here.'”

Klaudie’s not just happy; She’s thriving!

She’ll be playing at Club Space on Dec. 19.

Tickets are available online.

