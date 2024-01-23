The South of Fifth neighborhood in South Beach is known for posh restaurants. Adding to the So-Be mix is a top or should we say tip of the sushi scene. “Kissaki” is bringing its celeb following to So-Be. Check out what they’re rolling out in South Beach.

The person on the phone: The sushi knife, the tip of it, of the blade is Kissaki.

Travis Winston: Gotcha. OK.

Winston’s partner: It’s what Kissaki means.

Travis Winston: Alright

Winston’s partner: It’s not a kiss on a sake.

Travis Winston: Who would’ve guessed that?

We totally guessed “Kissaki” means kissing sake. So let’s run that back. What’s “Kissaki” again?

Travis Winston: “The word means, the tip of the knife, specifically a sushi knife.

Yes, because there’s a lot of slicing, patting, and glazing going on behind the sushi counter at this new upscale dining experience.

This hot spot just got hotter. Opening its doors first in New York. Now in South Beach.

Travis Winston: “Familiar celebrity faces from New York also be down here so you see, New York, The Hamptons, and now Miami kind of go hand in hand with that same crowd. Foodgod has been a frequent client. Larsa Pippen was here last week and Michael Jordan’s son, they’ve been here a couple of times.

And keeping it fresh is what the people love.

Travis Winston: “We have a full-service bar. We have traditional table seating and then Omakase, which is Omakase only at the bar, and it’s all open kitchen here. So you can see everything being freshly made in front of you. Fish, we directly import from overseas. We don’t use a distributor. See those coming in right away and cut up in front of you.

You have a 10 or 15-course Omakase option to experience.

Devyn Yerushalmi: “It was honestly so good. I’ve lived here for over 20 years and super fresh and I’m really satisfied. I’ve tried a lot around Miami.”

For land food options, there’s Wagyu hot stone.

Travis Winston: “And we also have some other Japanese spinoffs. We’re known for our Wagyu fried rice. Our uni pasta, again blends two concepts that people don’t see as uni, and you know Italian cuisine.

From top-shelf sake to signature classic cocktails, if there’s a thirst, they will quench it. But the warm vibe is a vibe.

Rachel Gregson: “Amazing martinis, amazing sushi. I also have a vegan friend and they have tons of great vegan options too. It’s such a great atmosphere honestly. It’s not too packed, it’s not too crowded. It’s fun, upbeat vibe and you can also have conversations with the person next to you. It’s not overly loud.”

