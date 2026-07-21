After more than a decade away, ‘King of the Hill’ in back with its dry wit and deadpan humor. Season 15 brings Hank Hill, his family and friends into the modern world, without losing the humor that made the series a fan favorite.

What in the Sam Hill is going on in Arlen? Life in Texas has changed a lot since we last saw Hank and Peggy Hill. They’re both retired and Bobby’s all grown up.

The new season shows how everyone has changed, but it still has the good neighbors, cold beers in the alley, and the dry humor, fans love.

Stephen Root: “In this new iteration, this, which I think is kind of revolutionary for animation that you’re, you’re aging the characters, you’re letting them grow, they’re in a completely new environment in the country, as everybody is, and you’re seeing, you’re seeing situations that you would never find on the classic show.”

The time jump gave the cast a chance to revisit familiar characters without having to reinvent them. They’re older, but not necessarily wiser.

Kathy Najimy: “I think it was a great choice. I think none of us felt uncomfortable or forced or that we had to change our voices to a different octave, or they’re just the same people, a little bit older, and I think the audience believes it and we believe it. I love it.”

Don’t expect any major changes. The show’s humor still comes from everyday life.

Saladin Patterson: “People always kinda assume the show was a political show. The show was never political. The show made cultural commentary and social commentary. And that was something that’s a point of view and tone that I’ve always had in my own writing. So I was very excited to be able to bring that lens to the show.”

You can catch the new season of ‘King of the Hill’ on Hulu right now.

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