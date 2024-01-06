Miami has gone through a lot of changes over the years, but one thing that has remained constant is the King Mango Strut parade.

This year is no different. Coconut Grove’s famous and most iconic satirical parade is going on this Sunday, and we have a feeling it’s something you don’t want to miss. Here’s a preview.

It’s that time of year again! Time for you to hit your strut.

No, not through the streets of Barcelona like The Cheetah Girls. We are talking about the King Mango Strut parade in Coconut Grove.

Jeremy Calleros Gauger: “King Mango Strut is a sort of ‘for the Grove, by Coconut Grove’ party that has happened since the ’80s.”

This year is the 40th anniversary of when it all began. But you have to know the history to really immerse yourself in the festivities.

Jeremy Calleros Gauger: “Basically, a couple of guys wanted to submit a silly float in the Orange Bowl parade. They were like ‘no,’ and so they’re like, ‘We’ll start our own parade.'”

And just like that…

Jeremy Calleros Gauger: “We’ve outlasted the Orange Bowl Parade.”

It’s not your typical parade, either.

Jeremy Calleros Gauger: “It’s pretty informal, and it really is, like, you kind of come out and see your neighbors do ridiculous things, or maybe you won’t recognize them.”

The goal of the parade is to make fun of any and everything and have a blast while doing it.

As for what to expect…

Jeremy Calleros Gauger: “We’re not really sure until we see it. It’s part of the fun, right? We got submissions from a bunch of different groups.”

The parade will start at 2 p.m. But you may want to get there early, because…

Jeremy Calleros Gauger: “We’re thinking around 7,500 people will be here, just lining up the sidewalks.”

You may want to bring your folding chairs, because you’ll definitely need them.

Jeremy Calleros Gauger: “People get here early for the prime spots. I think they have their routine, but there is plenty of room.”

The party doesn’t end when the last float, floats on by

Jeremy Calleros Gauger: “And then after the parade, we shut down Commodore, and there’s a block party there until 6 p.m.”

