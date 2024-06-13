Canadian-Jamaican King Cruff is questioning everything, especially in his new song, “Proppa Ghanda.” He invited Deco to sit down for a listen, and let’s just say you’ll be movin’ and groovin’ once you hear his new jam.

The legend of Bob and Rita Marley runs through their grandson, King Cruff. And now he’s jamming out to the beat of his own drum.

King Cruff: “The foundation is very hip-hop, very like Kendrick-esque, Andre 3000-esque. And I grew-up in Jamaica, so it has a lot of the reggae and the dancehall. I like all types of musics — so funk, disco — all of this music put all together.”

How are you liking the 305?

King Cruff: “I used to come here a lot when I was younger but, you know, we’re coming in from Canada, coming in from the cold. It’s hot. Sorry, the sun is beaming on me right now.”

This rising star got into the SoFlo scene.

King Cruff: “Miami is known as a party city. I never really partied down here until this trip — touch a couple of spots, we went to the Shrine. We ended up at E11EVEN. We were tricked to go there, but it was still a cool time; 50 Cent was there, so that was dope.”

His new single, “Proppa Ghanda” is giving…

King Cruff: “It’s pop; it’s probably my most pop record. But at the same time, if you listen to it, you can still hear like the reggae, like the skanking in the guitar playing, especially on the second verse.”

There’s also a romantic feel to his songs.

King Cruff (singing): “Only come alive in the nighttime. She just wants to be loved, be loved.”

King Cruff: “I feel like you’re correct, you know what I mean? I feel like romance is a big part of my life. Love is everything, so I sprinkle that in there. We’re releasing the music in a way that, like, people can relate to it right off the bat. I feel like everyone can relate to being in love, falling out of love, being in a relationship.”

So, where’s the proppa place to listen to your music?

King Cruff: “Ooo, every setting. I mean, that song fits everywhere, you know what I mean? You can play it in the club, you can vibe out, you can play it for your family, you can dance to it. That’s the type of music that I make, where no matter where, you’re like, ‘Oh this can exist.'”

King Cruff’s music is now streaming on all platforms.

