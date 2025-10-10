Halloween isn’t only about haunted houses. It can also be about haunted dinners! Especially at the Kimpton Surfcomber Hotel on South Beach, where a series of Halloween murder mystery dinners aren’t just delicious — they’re super creepy! Deco’s Alex Miranda is always hungry for a good story. Alex?

The Kimpton Surfcomber is hosting murder mystery dinners with different themes: a Witches’ Coven, Clue, and Harry Potter. Harry kicks things off this weekend, and Lynn and Shireen, who do I think is the killer? Not me, not Hermione, youuuu.”

This spooky season, put your thinking caps on for the Halloween murder mystery dinner series at Kimpton Surfcomber Hotel, South Beach.

Chef Gaston Javier Sanchez: “Welcome to the Goblet of Fire!”

With a Harry Potter theme, this Saturday, Oct. 11th.

Victoria Palacio: “The experience starts before you get here. So you will receive an email with the character and the role you play, and you can dress the part. The first thing you do is walk to our backyard restaurant, High Tide. You’re gonna be greeted by our host.”

Host: Welcome to Hogwarts. We gather under a shadow because Professor Snape has been murdered. The truth is, the killer is amongst us.”

Victoria Palacio: “And it’s your job to find out who it is.”

Guest: “It’s definitely Diana down the block.”

Guest: “I think it’s Wayne.”

Guest: “I think so, too.”

Guest: “I don’t think so.”

Victoria Palacio: “They’re gonna give you a personalized notebook. In there, you’re gonna have some clues, and people get really sassy about it.”

Alex Miranda: “It’s her!”

Guest: “Me?”

Alex Miranda: “Yeah.”

Guest: “It could be.”

And that won’t be because you’re hangry.

Victoria Palacio: “We’re gonna serve you a three-course prix fixe meal.”

Chef Gaston Javier Sanchez: “I don’t want to just serve a plate. I want to have an experience. Theatrics.”

Alex Miranda: “Accio. It worked! Chef Gaston.”

Chef Gaston Javier Sanchez: “Welcome to the great hall. Starting off with the Herbology Garden. Some Devil’s Snare. Some nut grass. Charred Mandrake root. Magical flowers and some Gilly weed vinaigrette for those that can’t breathe underwater.”

Victoria Palacio: “Be hungry.”

Chef Gaston Javier Sanchez: “The Gryffindor Great Hall Feast. Bugle Tubo Mash, Herb Roasted Fowl. Leaping Toadstools. Yorkshire Pudding.”

Alex Miranda: “Delicious. See you later, Chef Boobertuber.”

Victoria Palacio: “We also have a two-pairing cocktail. So that’s a nice little touch.”

Chef Gaston Javier Sanchez: “The dark magic has butterscotch, cream soda, vodka.”

Alex Miranda: “Like magic, this drink is revealing itself to me. Getting that je ne sais quoi of the activated charcoal. I have no idea what I’m talking about, but it tastes really good.”

You can’t forget dessert!

Chef Gaston Javier Sanchez: “Butterbeer creme brulee and a nice silky meringue.”

Victoria Palacio: “There will be clues planted around the property, and at the end, someone did kill someone, and we don’t want to say too much. “

Tickets start at $160.

“[Killer is revealed]”

These dinners may sell out! The other murder mystery themes coming up are “Witches’ Coven” and “Clue.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Halloween Murder Mystery Dinner Series

Kimpton Surfcomber Hotel

1717 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139

Website

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.