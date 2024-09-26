Taylor Swift will soon making her grand return to the Magic City. The pop star is all set to take center stage at the Hard Rock Stadium next month, and to get South Florida Swifties pumped for the upcoming Eras concert, a Miami hotel has something that it’s offering up: a Taylor Swift experience of their own in the name of art.

Kimpton EPIC Miami is all prepared for Taylor Swift’s upcoming concert!.

Taylor Swift: “Welcome to the Eras Tour!”

Ericka Nelson: “We’ve entered what we are calling our EPIC era.”

And boy, do they have the photos to prove it.

Ericka Nelson: “We’ve got a great exhibit going on right now, and we’re featuring some wonderful artwork from Taylor Swift’s recent concerts.”

For a brief moment, it’s as if you have stepped into Swiftie land. The display features wall-to-wall coverage of iconic moments from Taylor’s last three tours.

Taylor Swift: “Are you ready for it?”

It’s all a part of the hotel’s artist-in-residency program where they highlight local artists. The honoree this year: photographer Jasmeet Sidhu.

Jasmeet Sidhu: “I’ve been so thankful to be able to photograph Taylor on her last three tours, and the Kimpton EPIC Hotel in Miami was so kind to invite me to display these photographs.”

Ericka Nelson: “What we are doing is giving her a chance to show her artwork locally and being able to give back at the same time to her, and then pay tribute to Taylor, who’s coming to town soon.”

For Jasmeet, narrowing down what pictures to display was the easy part.

Jasmeet Sidhu: “I did have a lot of photos to choose from, and the photos that you will be seeing in this exhibition are some of my favorite photos from each of her different tours. The concept of the Eras Tour is her work from her previous albums, so I wanted to show some photos from her 1989 Tour, her Reputation Tour and, of course, some photos from her Eras Tour.”

And get this, the Taylor craze doesn’t just stop at the photos. Kimpton has also created its very own drink inspired by the pop star.

Ericka Nelson: “Our Lucky Number 13 cocktail is a vodka-based cocktail. It’s got passion fruit, lychee in it. It’s really delicious, and it’s just paying fun and tribute to Taylor’s favorite number, 13.”

The photos are on display now until the end of October, and you don’t have to be a Swiftie to check out the art.

Ericka Nelson: “This artwork exhibit is open to everybody. We’d love the public to come in and see it. It’s on our 16th floor.”

