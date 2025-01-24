Hold on to your paintbrushes, SoFlo. The Kimpton EPIC Hotel has something epic waiting for you on the 16th floor. They’re kicking off their Artist in Residence Program with a splash of creativity, and Deco caught up with some of the artists making things even more beautiful at the hotel.

The Kimpton EPIC Hotel is pumped to introduce the Class of 2025 for its iconic artist in residence program. Get ready to meet the future of art, straight from the 16th floor.

Eric Jellson: “As part of the Artist in Residence Program, where we bring in local artists as a give back to the art community and allow them to show their work, and we don’t take a dime.”

The mission? to bring Miami’s art scene to life, in ways never done before.

Eric Jellson: “I noticed that there wasn’t a lot of community work being done, on the hotel side, of giving back to the community for these artists, and I love art, and fortunately, we have a hotel that also loves to give back to the community, and so, we created the program with local artists.”

This year, the Kimpton is rolling out the red carpet for SoFlo artist Marcus Blake.

Marcus Blake: “It’s what it is. It feels very Epic, it’s gonna an epic year, and very – beyond excited to say that I’m a part of it.”

He’s got art, fashion, film and music. He’s a man of many talents.

Marcus Blake: “I’m a visionary; that’s where I’m at right now. I started with fashion, discovered painting and poetry. Truly, I’m inspired by everything, to say that the tapenology style, I think my eyes are attracted to geometric patterns.”

Yep. Marcus’ work is here to show you what happens when creativity goes all in.

Marcus Blake: “I’m just inspired by life, waking up in the morning. My favorite thing to do as an artist, I think, is probably just the creation process.”

Marcus is being joined by artists like Sam Kirk, who is also showcasing work at the event.

Sam Kirk: “I’m super excited. I’ll be completing my residency during May and June, so celebrating LGBTQ Pride and history.”

And there are others who just want to paint smiles on faces, with their artwork.

Dominik Ambroise: “I wanna show that to people, through my art, how they can be positive and be joyful. No matter the scars you have, embrace it.”

The Artist in Residence Program at the Kimpton EPIC isn’t just something for you to go and look at. It is an experience.

Eric Jellson: “Miami locals and tourists alike are all in need of doing something different and enjoying what the city has to offer. Art is such an expression of independence, art is so emotional in so many different ways and touches people in so many different ways. It’s infinite.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Artist in Residence Program

Kimpton EPIC Hotel

270 Biscayne Blvd. Way

Miami, FL 33131

epichotel.com/art-in-residence

