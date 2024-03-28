Kim Kardashian is getting into character. “American Horror Story: Delicate” returns to FX next week, but before that, Kim’s dishing with Deco about her favorite parts of playing a not-so-nice person.

Kim Kardashian: “We’re shooting our campaign for ‘American Horror Story,’ and I’m so excited to see this vision come to life and turn into this character.”

Kim Kardashian is ready to sink her claws into the second half of “American Horror Story: Delicate.”

Kim Kardashian (as Siobhan Corbyn): “I’m gonna give you the life of your dreams. What would you give up for it?”

Emma Roberts (as Anna Victoria Alcott): “Anything.”

Kim is back as Siobhan, Emma Roberts’ bestie and publicist.

Kim Kardashian (as Siobhan Corbyn): “What in the literal hell are we doing here?”

The premise of “Delicate” revolves around Emma’s character, Anna, trying to have a baby via IVF.

But things quickly take a dark and sinister turn. Sounds heavy.

So, unwinding after filming was essential.

Kim Kardashian: “I take a bath with these bath bombs that Emma gave me. These, like, lavender CBD bath bombs, and I just watch something light until I fall asleep.”

“Light” is pretty much the opposite of Siobhan. She definitely means business.

Kim Kardashian: “The character of Siobhan is definitely like a boss.”

Kim Kardashian (as Siobhan Corbyn): “You’re just famous now, and sometimes it blows.”

Kim Kardashian: “That’s so me in some ways. I really connected with her on that. I don’t want to say I connect with everything about her, but that side, I definitely can.”

Kim Kardashian: “We have to maintain boundaries, and this is one you don’t wanna cross.”

If the character seems a bit familiar…

Kim Kardashian: “I did notice that a lot of people were saying, ‘This is Kris Jenner,’ and at the time, I wasn’t thinking Kris Jenner. But now that I look back, full Kris Jenner.”

Kim Kardashian (as Siobhan Corbyn): “So let me know now. If there’s no joy in this job for you, I can help you fill out an application to work at Costco.”

Sassy one-liners like that let her really have fun with the role.

Kim Kardashian: “My favorite Siobhan one-liner from ‘Part One’ has to be when she would just say, ‘Ugh, it’s exhausting being better than everyone else.'”

Kim Kardashian (as Siobhan Corbyn): “It’s exhausting being better than everyone.”

Kim Kardashian: “Sometimes you’re just like, ‘Why can’t everyone just get [expletive] done.'”

Kim Kardashian (as Siobhan Corbyn): “I need you to get it together.'”

Emma Roberts (as Anna Victoria Alcott): “I can’t!”

[Siobhan slaps Anna.]

Kim Kardashian (as Siobhan Corbyn): “I will not let you say another word about quitting.”

“American Horror Story: Delicate Part Two” debuts on FX starting Wednesday.

