If you’re going to solve a crime, you may as well do it on a sunny, Mediterranean island. With cute clothes.

That’s what Joseph Gordon-Levitt gets to do in a new Amazon Prime flick streaming now. There’s a murder, maybe, or unfortunate accident, a love triangle and a good-looking cast. Perfect recipe for a cozy on-the-couch weekend.

It’s getting hot in “Killer Heat.”

Joseph Gordon-Levitt (as Nick Bali): “For some people, jealousy is a lot like love. Maybe that’s just how I see it.”

The Amazon Prime crime drama stars Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Shailene Woodley and Richard Madden.

Shailene Woodley (as Penelope Vardakis): “I can’t trust the local police.”

Joseph Gordon-Levitt (as Nick Bali): “Why is that?”

Shailene Woodley (as Penelope Vardakis): “My husband’s family owns them.”

Joseph plays private detective Nick, who’s been hired to investigate the death of a wealthy man named Leo, played by Richard Madden.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt: “It’s a murder mystery. It’s set on a gorgeous Mediterranean island. That’s basically what you need to know. It’s a nice date night on the couch.”

Leo was the twin brother of the man Shailene’s character, Penelope, is married to. You might have guessed, but Richard also plays that man.

“Killer Heat” is based on Jo Nesbø’s short story “The Jealousy Man,” so, yes, jealousy is at the heart of this violent love triangle.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt: “It’s a demon that infects all of us, and this is a movie about someone who is really overcome with that demon. Me personally, I’m not above it, but I do my best to know that the more I listen to this demon, the more powerful it gets. And the trick is to just sort of turn the other way and say, ‘I don’t need to listen to you.'”

Which doesn’t always work.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt: “I mean, I struggle every day not to succumb to jealousy. I think basically every human being does.”

Set on a remote Greek island, you know this film is going to be fun … and, Joseph says, easy.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt: “That’s what this movie was for me, was fun, and I’m lucky I’ve gotten to do lots of different things. Some of them are more challenging, some of them are diving into more complex or dark parts of what it means to be a person. This one, it’s not that deep, to be real honest.”

