Get your motor running. We’re heading out on the highway. Kia’s offering up a brand-new ride that moves you right into the future of diving. Dianne Fernandez has all the high-powered deets.

Fresh off its big debut, Kia’s 2025 K4 is already one of the hottest cars on the open road.

Starting at just $22,000, the K4 offers a luxury look and ride without breaking the bank. In fact, Kia dealers across the country can’t keep them on the lot.

While manufacturing speeds up, demand is revved up high, and it’s no secret why.

Dianne Fernandez: “Tell us a little bit about the K4. What is that cool, AI feature all about, Josh?”

Josh Baziak, Kia salesman: “So you can hit a button and ask the car what you’d like to know. ‘Hey, take me to a starry night, show me the stars,’ and it’ll bring you right over there and show you exactly where to go.”

Josh Baziak: “You want to find a restaurant in the area? You can click it. It’ll tell you exactly where you should go to find a good restaurant.”

The cool factor is key to all things K4.

With Kia’s first fully integrated AI assistant and adaptive cruise control monitoring your distance from other cars, lane changes and speed, its sleek design and advanced LED lighting are second only to safety.

Dianne Fernandez: “It’s also highly adaptive.”

Josh Baziak: “Yes.”

Dianne Fernandez: “What does that mean?”

Josh Baziak: “It’ll slow down once you’re getting off of exits and things like that to keep you, you know, on the road. But even if you’re not paying 100% attention, it’ll manipulate your driving a little bit to make sure you’re safe.”

Manipulate my driving, huh? Time to put that feature to the test.

Dianne Fernandez: “OK, Josh, are you ready?”

Josh Baziak: “Let’s take it for a spin.”

Dianne Fernandez: “I’m so excited.”

Dianne Fernandez: “I love the steering wheel. So it’s not a circle?”

Josh Baziak: “No. Not exactly. They kind of put a notch up here, a notch down here so you can have a little better control of it. Feels more like a sports steering wheel.”

Dianne Fernandez: “Really has a great sports car feel and look.”

Josh Baziak: “It has a radar on the front. It has sensors in the back. It also has a camera up here, so it’s using the radar and the camera to make sure that, if there’s a car that’s close enough in front of you, it’ll automatically do that braking for you, and it’s just sensing the cars in front of you.”

Dianne Fernandez: “That’s a nice pickup.”

Josh Baziak: “Definitely does, and you still get good gas mileage.”

Josh Baziak: “So, Dianne, what do you think?”

Dianne Fernandez: “Josh, I love it. I want the keys.”

[Dianne drives away.]

Josh Baziak: “Wait! Your paperwork.”

