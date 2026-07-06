Every Fourth of July, Coney Island crowns a new hot dog-eating champion. But in Key West, pie takes the prize!

Liz Love: “Key Lime pie was originated in Key West, so every year we pay homage to our ancestors by shoving our faces in nine-inch key lime pies to see who can eat ’em the fastest.”

The annual Key Lime pie-eating championship took place on July 4th. Sure, someone was crowned champ, but to us, they’re all winners!

Hopefully, they got their blood sugar levels checked after the event.

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